Alliance Nickel Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Alliance Nickel Limited has announced the issuance of 8.5 million performance rights expiring in December 2027 as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, providing strategic incentives for the company’s workforce. This move highlights the company’s focus on aligning employee performance with long-term growth objectives.

