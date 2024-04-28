Alliance Nickel Advances NiWest Project, Eyes Samsung Deal

GME Resources Limited (AU:AXN) has released an update.

Alliance Nickel Ltd has made strides in the development of its NiWest Project, concluding successful metallurgical tests which promise enhanced nickel recovery. The company has also entered into a non-binding agreement with Samsung SDI for the supply of battery-grade nickel and cobalt sulphate and is in discussions regarding a potential equity acquisition by Samsung in the NiWest Project. Additionally, Alliance has strengthened its board and commercial relationships, receiving a $1.13 million R&D tax refund and maintaining a strong safety record.

