Alliance Nickel Advances Major NiWest Project

GME Resources Limited (AU:AXN) has released an update.

Alliance Nickel Ltd has made significant progress on its NiWest Project, with the Definitive Feasibility Study set to complete in the second half of 2024 and the Environmental Protection Agency assigning it the lowest level of assessment. The project, which is of national economic importance, has secured Major Project Status and developed strategic partnerships with Stellantis and Samsung SDI. Furthermore, the company has confirmed an incident-free period in health and safety and has secured a $4 million unsecured loan to finalize the study.

For further insights into AU:AXN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.