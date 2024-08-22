Alliance International Leasing’s Resounding AGM Success

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (HK:1563) has released an update.

At Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited’s recent AGM, all resolutions were overwhelmingly passed, including the adoption of the audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and approval of a general mandate for the board to issue and repurchase shares. The unanimous support for the directors’ re-election and the company’s financial management highlights strong shareholder confidence. Additionally, the company has been granted authority to repurchase shares and issue new shares, reflecting a robust strategic direction moving forward.

