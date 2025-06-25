Alliance International Education Leasing Issues Profit Warning

Confident Investing Starts Here:

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1563) ) has provided an update.

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, expecting a significant decrease in net profit for the year ended 31 March 2025. The anticipated decline, ranging from 28.9% to 67.2%, is attributed to increased impairment losses due to economic fluctuations and a change in the financial year reporting period. Despite the expected decrease, the company emphasizes that the impairment provisions are non-cash and do not materially impact cash flow.

More about International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited operates in the financial leasing industry, focusing on providing leasing solutions primarily in the education sector. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,214,916

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$323M

