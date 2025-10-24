Alliance International Education Leasing Delays Circular Dispatch for Finance Lease Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1563) ) has shared an announcement.

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a major finance lease agreement. The circular, which was initially expected to be sent out by October 24, 2025, will now be postponed to on or before October 31, 2025, due to additional time needed for finalizing certain information.

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited operates in the finance leasing industry, focusing on providing leasing solutions primarily for educational purposes. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

