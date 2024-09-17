Allergy Therapeutics Advances in Peanut Allergy Trial

Allergy Therapeutics (GB:AGY) has released an update.

Allergy Therapeutics has reported successful dose escalation in its Phase I/IIa VLP Peanut PROTECT trial, with no safety concerns at higher doses for both peanut allergic patients and healthy subjects. The company is set to continue with further dose increases and is anticipating preliminary efficacy results by the end of 2024, as it seeks to address the high unmet need in peanut allergy treatment.

