Allegro MicroSystems Names Michael C. Doogue as CEO

Allegro MicroSystems ( (ALGM) ) has shared an announcement.

On February 23, 2025, Allegro MicroSystems appointed Michael C. Doogue as President and CEO, succeeding Vineet Nargolwala. Doogue, who has been with the company for 27 years and holds 75 U.S. patents, has played a critical role in developing Allegro’s technology roadmap. This leadership transition is part of a strategic succession plan to extend Allegro’s technology leadership and capitalize on growth opportunities in the auto and industrial markets.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions, focusing on motion control and energy-efficient systems. With over three decades of expertise, the company drives innovation across automotive, clean energy, and industrial automation industries, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

