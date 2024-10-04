Allegra Orthopaedics Welcomes New Director

Allegra Orthopaedics Limited (AU:AMT) has released an update.

Allegra Medical Technologies Limited has announced the appointment of Jennifer Swain as a new director on October 3, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice filed with the ASX reveals that Swain currently holds no securities in the company. This regulatory filing is part of the company’s compliance with listing rules and corporate governance standards.

