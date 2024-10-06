Allegra Orthopaedics’ Substantial Holder Increases Stake

Allegra Orthopaedics Limited (AU:AMT) has released an update.

Allegra Medical Technologies Limited has experienced a change in substantial holding, with voting power in the company shifting from 89.80% to 90.81% due to recent acquisitions. Both Robinwood Investments Pty Ltd and major shareholder Nicholas Hartnell have increased their relevant interests through acceptances of takeover offers at $0.004 per share. These movements indicate a consolidating control over the company’s voting shares.

