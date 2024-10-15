Allegra Innovations Finalizes Takeover Bid

Allegra Orthopaedics Limited (AU:AMT) has released an update.

Allegra Innovations Pty Ltd has initiated the compulsory acquisition of all remaining shares in Allegra Medical Technologies Limited after securing over 90% interest through an off-market takeover bid. Shareholders who did not accept the initial offer will be bought out at $0.004 per share, with the acquisition process set to complete by December 4, 2024. Shareholders have the option to object within a month, or they can claim their cash consideration after the procedure concludes.

