Allegion PLC Reports Robust 2024 Financial Performance

Allegion PLC ( (ALLE) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Allegion PLC presented to its investors.

Allegion PLC, a prominent provider of security products and solutions, operates globally with a commitment to making the world safer through its innovative access solutions.

Allegion’s latest financial report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 indicates robust performance with significant achievements in revenue growth and margin expansion. The company reported a 5.4% increase in net revenues for the fourth quarter, reaching $945.6 million, and a full-year revenue of $3,772.2 million, marking a 3.3% rise from the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a substantial increase in net earnings per share, which rose by 23.1% to $1.65 in the fourth quarter, with an adjusted EPS of $1.86, up 10.7%. Full-year EPS saw an 11.4% improvement to $6.82, while adjusted EPS reached $7.53, up 8.2%. The company’s operating margin also witnessed growth, climbing to 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Notably, the Americas segment led with a 6.4% revenue increase, driven by both residential and non-residential business growth.

Looking ahead, Allegion has set a positive outlook for 2025, expecting revenue growth between 1% to 3% on a reported basis and 1.5% to 3.5% organically. The company anticipates a full-year adjusted EPS of $7.65 to $7.85, reflecting continuous strategic execution and market presence.

With these results, Allegion demonstrates its capacity for sustained growth and market leadership, supported by its strategic initiatives and strong operational execution.