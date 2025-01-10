Alleanza Holdings Reports Decline in Profits Despite Revenue Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Alleanza Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3546) ) has provided an announcement.

Alleanza Holdings reported its financial results for the nine months ending November 30, 2024, indicating a slight rise in operating revenues by 2.9% compared to the previous year. However, there were notable declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 20.4%, 20.0%, and 14.8% respectively, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. Despite these declines, the company forecasts a 5.1% increase in operating revenues for the full fiscal year ending February 28, 2025, with a modest profit increase, suggesting efforts towards operational improvements.

More about Alleanza Holdings Co., Ltd.

Alleanza Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, recognized under the securities code 3546. It operates within the financial sector, providing services that cater to a wide range of market needs.

YTD Price Performance: 0.18%

Average Trading Volume: 20,669

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen33.72B

