Allcargo Terminals Expands Capacity with New Lease Agreement

An announcement from Allcargo Terminals Limited ( (IN:ATL) ) is now available.

Allcargo Terminals Limited has executed a lease agreement with Venkatesh Coke and Power Limited for a 30-acre land parcel in Chennai, aimed at evaluating capacity expansion. This strategic move, with an annual lease rental of Rs. 9 crores and a 15% escalation every three years, signifies Allcargo’s commitment to strengthening its logistics infrastructure, potentially enhancing its market position and operational efficiency.

Allcargo Terminals Limited operates in the logistics industry, focusing on Container Freight Station (CFS) and Inland Container Depot (ICD) services. The company is engaged in evaluating capacity expansion to enhance its operational capabilities.

