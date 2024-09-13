Allarity Therapeutics Revamps Finance Strategy and Leadership

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ( (ALLR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. has updated its financing strategy by amending an agreement to potentially sell up to $50 million in common stock through Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC. Simultaneously, the company announced a key executive change, appointing Alexander Epshinsky as the new CFO after Joan Y. Brown’s departure. Epshinsky brings extensive experience in finance, previously serving in high-level accounting roles at several biotech firms. His employment agreement includes a competitive salary, bonus potential, equity incentives, and severance terms. With these changes, Allarity Therapeutics is poised to explore various financing opportunities to support its growth and strategic objectives.

