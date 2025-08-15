Allan International Holdings Successfully Concludes AGM with All Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Allan International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0684) ).

Allan International Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on August 15, 2025, were passed by shareholders. The resolutions included the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the board for share allotment and buyback. This successful AGM reflects the company’s stable governance and strategic direction, potentially strengthening its market position and reassuring stakeholders of its operational continuity.

More about Allan International Holdings Limited

Allan International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronics and home appliances. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering high-quality products to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 110,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$199.8M

See more insights into 0684 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue