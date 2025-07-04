Allan Gray Australia Increases Stake in Orora Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Orora ( (AU:ORA) ) is now available.

Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd, as an investment manager for various funds, has increased its voting power in Orora Limited. The voting power rose from 19.08% to 20.12% as of July 2, 2025. This change signifies a notable increase in influence over Orora Limited, potentially impacting the company’s strategic decisions and shareholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ORA) stock is a Buy with a A$2.70 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 3,807,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.45B

