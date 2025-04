Allan Gray Australia Ceases Substantial Holding in Collins Foods

An update from Collins Foods Limited ( (AU:CKF) ) is now available.

Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd and its related entities have ceased to be substantial holders in Collins Foods Limited as of April 10, 2025. This change in shareholding could impact the company’s stock market dynamics and influence its strategic decisions, potentially affecting stakeholders’ interests.

More about Collins Foods Limited

Collins Foods Limited operates in the food service industry, primarily focusing on restaurant operations. The company is known for managing fast-food chains, including KFC and Taco Bell, across various regions, aiming to deliver quality dining experiences.

YTD Price Performance: 18.82%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $635.1M

