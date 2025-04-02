Allakos Announces Merger Agreement with Concentra Biosciences

Allakos ( (ALLK) ) has shared an update.

On April 1, 2025, Allakos Inc. entered into a Merger Agreement with Concentra Biosciences, LLC, whereby Concentra will acquire Allakos for $0.33 per share in cash. The transaction, unanimously approved by Allakos’ Board of Directors, involves a tender offer for all outstanding shares and is expected to close by May 2025, subject to customary conditions. This merger positions Allakos as a wholly owned subsidiary of Concentra, potentially impacting stakeholders by consolidating operations and aligning with Concentra’s strategic objectives.

Allakos Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics targeting immunomodulatory receptors on immune effector cells involved in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases.

