Alkermes Advances in Sleep Disorder Treatment with ALKS 2680 Study

Alkermes plc ((ALKS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Alkermes plc is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2, Randomized, Parallel-Group, Double-Blind, Dose-Range-Finding Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of ALKS 2680 in Subjects With Idiopathic Hypersomnia (Vibrance-3).’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of ALKS 2680 in reducing daytime sleepiness in individuals with Idiopathic Hypersomnia, a condition characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness.

The intervention being tested is ALKS 2680, an oral tablet administered once daily in varying doses of 10 mg, 14 mg, and 18 mg, compared to a placebo. The purpose is to determine the optimal dose for treating Idiopathic Hypersomnia.

The study is designed as a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group trial. Participants and investigators are both blinded to the treatment allocations, which include different doses of ALKS 2680 and a placebo. The primary goal is to evaluate treatment efficacy.

The study began on February 21, 2025, with the latest update on October 10, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and current status, which is still recruiting participants.

This study’s progress could influence Alkermes’ stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if ALKS 2680 proves effective. Success could position Alkermes competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the sleep disorder treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

