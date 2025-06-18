Alkemy Capital Advances Lithium Production Plans with AGM Approval

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc ( (GB:ALK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc announced that all resolutions were passed at its recent annual general meeting. The company is making significant strides in the lithium industry with its plans to establish major lithium processing facilities in the UK and Australia, which are expected to meet a substantial portion of Europe’s lithium demand. This development positions Alkemy as a key player in the sustainable lithium market, with potential implications for stakeholders in terms of supply chain reliability and market growth.

Spark’s Take on GB:ALK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ALK is a Underperform.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc is facing significant financial instability, with negative equity and ongoing losses being primary concerns. However, recent strategic initiatives and partnerships in lithium refining may offer long-term growth potential. The stock exhibits weak technical momentum, and the valuation indicates profitability issues.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc is focused on establishing independent and sustainable lithium hydroxide production through the development of lithium sulphate and lithium hydroxide facilities in the UK and Australia. The company, through its subsidiary Tees Valley Lithium, is set to build the UK’s first and one of Europe’s largest lithium hydroxide processing facilities in Teesside. Additionally, its Australian subsidiary, Port Hedland Lithium, plans to construct a lithium sulphate refinery in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 42,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £15.25M

