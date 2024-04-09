Alkane Resources Eyes Long-Term Gold Production

Alkane Resources Ltd (AU:ALK) has released an update.

Alkane Resources Ltd’s CFO, Mr James Carter, is presenting at Gold Forum Europe, highlighting the company’s growth as an emerging multi-mine gold and copper producer in Australia. Their operations at Tomingley have been successful since 2014, with plans to extend the mine’s life beyond 2030. Alkane boasts a significant exploration footprint, including a major discovery at Boda in 2019, and has strategic investments in other gold-centric firms.

