Alkami Technology Welcomes New Principal Accounting Officer

Alkami Technology, Inc. has appointed Prerna Sachdeva as the new principal accounting officer, with her tenure commencing on August 5, 2024. Sachdeva brings over two decades of experience in accounting and financial management, including roles at Planview, Inc., OneSource Virtual, and RealPage, Inc., in addition to a lengthy tenure as an external auditor with Deloitte. Her expertise is expected to further strengthen Alkami’s financial operations as she takes over responsibilities from Bryan Hill, the current interim principal accounting officer.

