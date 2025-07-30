Alkami Technology Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alkami Technology ( (ALKT) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 30, 2025, Alkami Technology announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, reporting a 36.4% increase in GAAP total revenue to $112.1 million compared to the previous year. The company also highlighted a significant rise in adjusted EBITDA to $11.9 million and an increase in platform users to 20.9 million. The acquisition of MANTL contributed to the growth, adding 23 new clients in the quarter. Alkami’s strong performance underscores the growing demand for digital transformation among financial institutions, positioning the company as a leader in the digital banking solutions market.

The most recent analyst rating on (ALKT) stock is a Hold with a $41.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on ALKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALKT is a Neutral.

Alkami Technology’s overall score is primarily influenced by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, highlighting revenue growth and market expansion. However, high valuation concerns and mixed technical indicators limit the upside, while leadership changes introduce some risk.

More about Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions for financial institutions in the United States, offering services that enhance retail and business banking, onboarding, account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,036,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.9B

