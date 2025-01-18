Alkali Metals Confirms Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Alkali Metals Ltd. ( (IN:ALKALI) ).

Alkali Metals Limited has issued a confirmation certificate in compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The certificate, received from their registrar and share transfer agent, confirms that securities received for dematerialization have been processed correctly and listed on stock exchanges. This announcement reinforces Alkali Metals’ compliance with regulatory requirements, which is crucial for maintaining stakeholder trust and market integrity.

More about Alkali Metals Ltd.

Alkali Metals Limited operates in the chemical industry, specializing in the manufacturing of sodium-based compounds such as Sodium Amide, Sodium Alkoxides, and Sodium Hydride. The company also produces Pyridine Derivatives, Fine Chemicals, and Intermediates for pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

YTD Price Performance: -7.11%

Average Trading Volume: 2,813

Current Market Cap: 1.06B INR

