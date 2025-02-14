Alithya Group Reports Record Gross Margin Amid Strategic Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Market Movers
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
Alithya Group Reports Record Gross Margin Amid Strategic Growth
Company Announcements

Alithya Group Reports Record Gross Margin Amid Strategic Growth

Alithya Group ( (ALYAF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alithya Group presented to its investors.

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

  • Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
  • Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Alithya Group, a digital technology and strategy consulting services provider, is known for its comprehensive solutions aimed at helping businesses navigate complex IT challenges. Operating primarily in the technology sector, Alithya focuses on strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Alithya highlighted a record gross margin as a percentage of revenues and an increase in adjusted EBITDA margin, despite a slight overall revenue decrease. The company also emphasized a successful acquisition of XRM Vision, enhancing its Microsoft expertise.

Key financial highlights from the quarter include a 3.9% decrease in revenues to $115.8 million, although sequential revenue growth was observed across all business segments. The gross margin as a percentage of revenues reached a record 32.3%, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.7% to $10.3 million. Notably, adjusted net earnings rose to $5.7 million, up from $4.3 million the previous year.

In addition to financial performance, Alithya made strategic moves by acquiring XRM Vision and appointing Nicolas Lavoie as the new Chief Financial Officer. These steps are part of a broader strategy to increase scale through organic growth and acquisitions, aiming for a higher value business mix.

Looking forward, Alithya remains focused on executing its three-year strategic plan, targeting increased profitability and continuing its efforts in smart shoring and AI solutions. The company aims to leverage its recent acquisition and strategic positioning to drive future growth and deliver long-term returns for its stakeholders.

Related Articles
TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
Alithya Group Reports Strong Margins Despite Revenue Dip in Q3 2025
6K
TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
Alithya Group Reports Q3 Financial Results with Revenue Decline
6K
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential