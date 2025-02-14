Alithya Group Reports Record Gross Margin Amid Strategic Growth

Alithya Group ( (ALYAF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alithya Group presented to its investors.

Alithya Group, a digital technology and strategy consulting services provider, is known for its comprehensive solutions aimed at helping businesses navigate complex IT challenges. Operating primarily in the technology sector, Alithya focuses on strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Alithya highlighted a record gross margin as a percentage of revenues and an increase in adjusted EBITDA margin, despite a slight overall revenue decrease. The company also emphasized a successful acquisition of XRM Vision, enhancing its Microsoft expertise.

Key financial highlights from the quarter include a 3.9% decrease in revenues to $115.8 million, although sequential revenue growth was observed across all business segments. The gross margin as a percentage of revenues reached a record 32.3%, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.7% to $10.3 million. Notably, adjusted net earnings rose to $5.7 million, up from $4.3 million the previous year.

In addition to financial performance, Alithya made strategic moves by acquiring XRM Vision and appointing Nicolas Lavoie as the new Chief Financial Officer. These steps are part of a broader strategy to increase scale through organic growth and acquisitions, aiming for a higher value business mix.

Looking forward, Alithya remains focused on executing its three-year strategic plan, targeting increased profitability and continuing its efforts in smart shoring and AI solutions. The company aims to leverage its recent acquisition and strategic positioning to drive future growth and deliver long-term returns for its stakeholders.