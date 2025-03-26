Alithya Group Announces CFO Transition

The latest update is out from Alithya Group ( (TSE:ALYA) ).

Alithya Group announced on March 26, 2025, that its Chief Financial Officer, Nicolas Lavoie, is stepping down for personal reasons, effective April 23, 2025. Debbie Di Gregorio has been appointed as Interim CFO while the company searches for a permanent replacement. The transition is expected to be smooth, as Di Gregorio has extensive experience within the company and in senior finance roles. This leadership change is not due to any disagreements over financial matters, and the company plans to report its financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025, in mid-June 2025.

More about Alithya Group

Alithya Group is a prominent player in the digital technology services industry, offering strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement solutions. The company is dedicated to guiding clients through digital evolutions with practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges.

