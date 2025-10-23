Alimak Group AB Shows Resilience Amid Market Challenges in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alimak Group AB ( (SE:ALIG) ) has issued an announcement.

Alimak Group AB’s interim report for Q3 2025 highlights resilience amid challenging market conditions, with a slight decrease in order intake and revenue. Despite a weakened construction market and currency impacts, the company saw organic growth in order intake and revenue, driven by strong performances in the Industrial and Facade Access divisions. The company is strategically positioned for future growth with recent acquisitions and a strong financial position, although market conditions are expected to remain challenging.

Alimak Group AB operates in the industrial equipment industry, focusing on providing vertical access solutions such as elevators, hoists, and platforms. The company serves various sectors including construction, industrial, and wind energy, with a market focus on infrastructure, consultancy services, and aftermarket solutions.

