Aligos Therapeutics Shareholders Back Key Corporate Resolutions

The latest update is out from Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS).

At Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Annual Meeting, stockholders authorized an increase of the company’s voting common stock from 300 million to 500 million shares and voted on five key proposals. These included the election of two Class I directors, ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor for the upcoming fiscal year, a potential reverse stock split, an amendment to the 2020 Plan regarding pre-funded warrants, and the aforementioned stock increase. The proposals were passed with a majority of votes, reflecting shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions and governance.

