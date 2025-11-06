Alight, Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Wins

Alight Inc ( (ALIT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alight Inc presented to its investors.

Alight, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and technology-enabled services, helping organizations manage employee benefits and enhance workforce engagement. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Alight reported a revenue of $533 million, marking a 4% decrease from the previous year. Despite the revenue dip, the company secured significant contracts with MetLife, Cintas, and Mass General Brigham, highlighting its strategic growth in client relationships.

The company’s financial performance was impacted by a substantial non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $1,338 million, resulting in a net loss of $1,055 million for the quarter. However, Alight’s adjusted EBITDA improved to $138 million from $118 million the previous year, reflecting operational efficiencies and cost management. The gross profit margin also increased to 33.4% from 31.4%, driven by reduced compensation expenses and productivity gains.

Alight’s strategic initiatives, including investments in AI and automation, are aimed at enhancing client experience and strengthening its competitive position. The company also repurchased $25 million of common stock and declared a $0.04 per share dividend, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Alight projects revenue between $2,252 million and $2,282 million for the full year 2025, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $595 million to $620 million. The company remains focused on leveraging its technology transformation to drive long-term growth and client satisfaction.

