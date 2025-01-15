Alien Metals to Host Rescheduled Investor Webinar

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Alien Metals Ltd ( (GB:UFO) ) has provided an update.

Alien Metals Limited has announced a rescheduled investor webinar to be held on January 22, 2025, following a previous announcement. The presentation will review the company’s activities in 2024 and outline objectives for 2025. This session is accessible to both existing and potential investors, allowing interactive participation through questions. This announcement supports Alien Metals’ strategic communication efforts, aiming to engage stakeholders and provide clarity on its future plans.

More about Alien Metals Ltd

Alien Metals Limited is a mining exploration and development company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The company’s primary focus is on its Hancock iron ore project in Western Australia, aiming to establish a profitable direct shipping iron ore operation. Additionally, Alien Metals holds interests in other iron ore exploration projects, as well as silver and PGM deposits in Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 28,806,594

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.63M

