Alien Metals Advances Hancock West Tenement Applications in Western Australia

An update from Alien Metals Ltd ( (GB:UFO) ) is now available.

Alien Metals Limited has made significant progress on its Hancock West tenement applications, advancing towards grant at the Hancock high-grade iron ore project in Western Australia. The Nyiyaparli People have consented to two of the three applications, and no objections are anticipated during the Native Title advertising period. The company plans to commence field reconnaissance mapping soon, which could positively impact the Hancock project. The project promises exploration benefits for both Alien Metals and the Nyiyaparli People, including cultural heritage and environmental protections.

More about Alien Metals Ltd

Alien Metals Limited is a mining exploration and development company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The company’s focus is on delivering a profitable direct shipping iron ore operation from its Hancock iron ore project in the central Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Hancock tenements contain a JORC-compliant resource of iron ore and offer significant exploration potential.

YTD Price Performance: -11.76%

Average Trading Volume: 24,093,490

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.63M

