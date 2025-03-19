Alien Metals Advances Exploration and Strategic Options

The latest update is out from Alien Metals Ltd ( (GB:UFO) ).

Alien Metals Ltd has announced recent exploration activities at Pinderi Hills and the appointment of Sternship Advisers to explore M&A and joint venture options for the Hancock Project. The company identified potential mineralization at Pinderi Hills and is progressing with strategic options for the Hancock Project, which could impact its operational and market positioning.

Alien Metals Ltd is a minerals exploration and development company focused on precious and base metals, as well as lithium. The company holds exploration tenure in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, with significant projects including the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project, Munni Munni PGM Project, and a joint venture for lithium exploration.

