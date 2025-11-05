Alice Queen Ltd. Updates Strategy Amid Gold Price Surge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alice Queen Ltd. ( (AU:AQX) ) has issued an announcement.

Alice Queen Limited has announced an update on its Horn Island Gold Project strategy, driven by a significant increase in gold prices from A$2,450/oz to approximately A$6,000/oz. This price surge has prompted the company to reassess the project’s economics and explore direct funding opportunities. The company is updating its 2021 Scoping Study to reflect the new gold price and other key assumptions, which is expected to substantially increase the project’s value. GBA Capital has been appointed as a strategic advisor to assist with the project’s development and financing, aiming to optimize funding strategies and enhance project value.

More about Alice Queen Ltd.

Alice Queen Limited is an advanced gold and copper exploration company focused on developing its Horn Island Gold Project. The company operates in the mining industry, primarily dealing with gold and copper exploration, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.92M

See more insights into AQX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue