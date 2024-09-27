Alice Queen Ltd. Unveils Annual Report

Alice Queen Ltd. (AU:AQX) has released an update.

Alice Queen Ltd., a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code AQX, has released its annual report for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2024. The report details the company’s corporate structure, including key executives like Chairman Jianying Wang and Managing Director Andrew Buxton, and is audited by MNSA Pty Ltd. The company’s registered office is located at South Yarra, VIC, with shares managed by Computershare Investor Services.

