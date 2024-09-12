Alicanto Director Bolsters Stake with New Shares and Rights

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (AU:AQI) has released an update.

Raymond Shorrocks, a director of Alicanto Minerals Ltd., has significantly increased his indirect holdings in the company. Shorrocks acquired 4 million ordinary shares at $0.013 each and was granted 30 million performance rights as part of long-term employee incentives, following shareholder approval on 11 September 2024. The director’s total indirect holdings now include over 10 million ordinary shares and various classes of performance rights expiring between 2027 and 2028.

