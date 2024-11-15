Alibaba’s Ownership Update: SoftBank’s Stake Filing

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has announced that its shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp., has filed a Schedule 13G to report its beneficial ownership in the company as of September 30, 2024. This filing, required under U.S. securities law for ownership exceeding 5%, is a key update for investors tracking Alibaba’s stock performance in both Hong Kong and New York. Investors should note that Alibaba operates under a weighted voting rights structure, which carries specific investment risks.

