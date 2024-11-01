Alibaba to Announce Financial Results Amid WVR Structure

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is set to release its unaudited quarterly and semi-annual financial results on November 15, 2024, following a board meeting scheduled for the previous day. Investors should take note of Alibaba’s weighted voting rights structure, which may present specific investment risks. The company’s shares are listed under the symbol BABA on the New York Stock Exchange and have dual listing codes on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

