Alibaba Reports Share Changes and Repurchases in Late June 2025

Alibaba ( (BABA) ) has shared an announcement.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has submitted a series of Next Day Disclosure Returns to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, covering changes in its issued shares and treasury shares from June 23 to June 27, 2025. These disclosures, required under Hong Kong Listing Rules, provide transparency regarding Alibaba’s share movements and repurchase activities, which could impact shareholder value and market perception.

Spark’s Take on BABA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BABA is a Outperform.

Alibaba’s strong earnings performance and strategic focus on AI and cloud technology drive the positive outlook, despite technical indicators suggesting potential short-term weakness. The fair valuation and robust financials support a favorable long-term perspective.

More about Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a prominent player in the e-commerce industry, primarily offering online retail services and cloud computing solutions. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on expanding its market presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 18,604,807

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $280.9B

