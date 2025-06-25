Alibaba Pictures Rebrands as Damai Entertainment Holdings

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from Alibaba Pictures Group Limited ( (HK:1060) ) is now available.

Damai Entertainment Holdings Limited has officially changed its name from Alibaba Pictures Group Limited, following the issuance of certificates by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda and Hong Kong. This change, effective from July 2, 2025, includes a new stock short name ‘DAMAI ENT’ while retaining the same stock code ‘1060’. The name change does not affect shareholder rights, business operations, or financial conditions, and existing share certificates remain valid.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1060) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alibaba Pictures Group Limited stock, see the HK:1060 Stock Forecast page.

More about Alibaba Pictures Group Limited

Damai Entertainment Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alibaba Pictures Group Limited, operates in the entertainment industry. The company focuses on film production, distribution, and related entertainment services, with a significant market presence in Hong Kong and China.

Average Trading Volume: 366,555,394

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.99B

For an in-depth examination of 1060 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue