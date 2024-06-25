Alibaba Pictures Inks New Advertising Deal

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (HK:1060) has released an update.

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited has disclosed that its subsidiary Damai has entered into an Advertising Services Framework Agreement with Youku Information, another subsidiary of Alibaba Holding, to provide advertising services until March 31, 2027. The agreement, effective from June 25, 2024, is considered a continuing connected transaction under the Listing Rules and is exempt from requiring independent shareholder approval as it falls within the reporting and annual review threshold.

