Alibaba Health Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

The latest announcement is out from Alibaba Health Information Technology ( (HK:0241) ).

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for August 8, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address various business matters, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for the issuance of additional shares, which could potentially impact its capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Alibaba Health Information Technology

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited operates within the health technology industry, focusing on providing digital health services and solutions. The company is known for its innovative approach to integrating technology with healthcare services, aiming to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of healthcare delivery.

