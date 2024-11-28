Alibaba Completes Significant Debt Offering

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of senior unsecured notes, raising $2.65 billion in USD and RMB17 billion in RMB. These notes, which are not registered under U.S. securities laws, were sold to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. investors. This strategic move is part of Alibaba’s efforts to strengthen its financial position and attract global investors.

