Algonquin Power’s Strategic Shift with Renewable Energy Sale

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( (TSE:AQN) ) just unveiled an update.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has completed the sale of its non-regulated renewable energy business to a subsidiary of LS Power, marking a strategic shift to focus on becoming a pure-play regulated utility. The transaction, along with a prior sale of its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, signifies a pivotal step in reducing the company’s complexity and enhancing its financial position by using the proceeds to pay down debt.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., the parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international utility engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution. It provides energy and water solutions to over a million customer connections, primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under various symbols.

YTD Price Performance: -1.98%

Average Trading Volume: 5,420,523

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.44B

