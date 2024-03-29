Algonquin Power Structures Corporate Unit Resale

Algonquin Power (TSE:AQN) has released an update.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has signed a remarketing agreement involving BofA Securities, Inc., CIBC World Markets Corp., and RBC Capital Markets, LLC as agents for the resale of its Corporate Units. The company previously issued 20,000,000 Corporate Units, each comprising a Purchase Contract to buy common shares and a fractional interest in the firm’s senior notes. This new agreement facilitates the repurchase and resale of these notes, which are secured by the units and are due in 2026.

