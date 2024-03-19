Algonquin Power Maintains Series D Shares

Algonquin Power (TSE:AQN) has released an update.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announced that its Series D Preferred Shares would not be converted to Series E, as less than the required 1,000,000 shares were tendered for conversion. The company emphasized that the terms and conditions of the Series D Preferred Shares will remain unchanged for holders. Algonquin Power, with an asset base of approximately $18 billion, continues to focus on providing sustainable energy and water solutions across North America.

