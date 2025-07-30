Algoma Steel Reports Q2 Loss Amid Tariff Challenges and Green Steel Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Algoma Steel Group ( (TSE:ASTL) ) has provided an update.

On July 29, 2025, Algoma Steel Group Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a consolidated revenue of $589.7 million and a net loss of $110.6 million. The company achieved a significant milestone with the first arc and steel production from its transformative EAF project, marking a shift towards green steel production. However, financial performance was negatively impacted by ongoing tariff uncertainties and weak market demand, resulting in a suspension of the quarterly dividend to preserve liquidity. The U.S. tariffs have disrupted the market, leading to a structural imbalance in the Canadian market, and Algoma is exploring liquidity tools and funding programs to support operations and strategic diversification.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ASTL) stock is a Hold with a C$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Algoma Steel Group stock, see the TSE:ASTL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ASTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ASTL is a Neutral.

Algoma Steel Group’s overall stock score reflects significant financial difficulties and bearish technical signals. The company’s ongoing transition and strategic plans for EAF are promising for future resilience but currently add to financial strain. Negative valuation metrics further weigh down the score despite the dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ASTL stock, click here.

More about Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products. The company focuses on transforming its operations to become one of the lowest-cost green steel producers in North America by transitioning to electric arc furnace (EAF) technology.

Average Trading Volume: 368,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$882.5M

For an in-depth examination of ASTL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue