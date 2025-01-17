Algoma Central Boosts Quarterly Dividend by 5%

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Algoma Central ( (TSE:ALC) ) has issued an update.

Algoma Central Corporation announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per common share, payable on March 3, 2025. This increase reflects the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders, with dividends having more than doubled since 2018. This move further solidifies Algoma’s position in the marine transportation industry and demonstrates its continued financial growth and investor confidence.

More about Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation is a global provider of marine transportation services, owning and operating dry and liquid bulk carriers. The company serves markets throughout the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway and internationally, focusing on reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050.

YTD Price Performance: 0.76%

Average Trading Volume: 8,602

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$591.5M

