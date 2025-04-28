Algoma Central and Irving Oil Expand Fleet with New Tanker Vessels

Algoma Central ( (TSE:ALC) ) has issued an update.

Algoma Central Corporation and Irving Oil have introduced the first of two new product tankers, the Algoma East Coast, into Saint John Harbour, with the Algoma Acadian to follow later this spring. These vessels, representing a $127 million investment, will enhance Algoma’s operational capabilities and expand its market reach, while supporting Irving Oil’s energy distribution in Atlantic Canada and the U.S. East Coast. This strategic collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to energy security and operational excellence, with the vessels designed to meet unique operational requirements and optimize energy product distribution.

Algoma Central’s overall score reflects a robust valuation and solid financial foundation, mitigated by revenue growth challenges and neutral technical indicators. The outlook is positive due to strategic fleet expansion and market segment growth, though market volatility remains a concern.

Algoma Central Corporation is a global provider of marine transportation, owning and operating dry and liquid bulk carriers that serve critical industries throughout the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region and internationally. The company focuses on delivering exceptional customer service, utilizing fuel-efficient vessels, and advancing innovative technologies to drive productivity and contribute to economic growth. Irving Oil is a privately held international energy company specializing in the refining and marketing of finished energy products, operating Canada’s largest refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, and Ireland’s only refinery. The company serves customers with a network of distribution terminals and fueling locations across Eastern Canada, New England, and Ireland.

