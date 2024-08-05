Alfresa Holdings Posts Solid Q1 Gains, Optimistic FY2024 Outlook

Alfresa Holdings (JP:2784) has released an update.

Alfresa Holdings Corporation reported a modest increase in net sales of 1.9% and a significant improvement in operating income at 14.6% for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite these gains, comprehensive income for the quarter saw a decrease of 23.6%. The company also announced a forecast of continued growth in net sales and a slight decline in operating income for the fiscal year 2024.

